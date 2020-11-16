Tracee Ellis Ross Preaches the Importance of Feeling "Joy" Even in Tough Times

Related : Tracee Ellis Ross Smirks When Hearing Icon Next to Name

Tracee Ellis Ross had a big night at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

She was officially crowned the Fashion Icon of 2020, and while accepting the honor, the actress, producer and CEO delivered what might be one of the best speeches in PCAs history. Throughout the address, Tracee paid tribute to her mom Diana Ross, secondhand clothing, her shopping addiction and most importantly, the power of fashion.

Tracee further reflected on these things backstage, telling E! News that despite 2020 being an admittedly difficult year, her "creative expression hasn't changed," and she continues to draw style inspiration from nature, art, "extraordinary people" like Tyler Perry (who was named the People's Champion of 2020!) and "the incredible movement that's happening and the way people are engaged."

"Young people, my nieces and my nephews inspire me," Tracee added. "But honestly, clothes bring me a lot of joy."

And that is important in and of itself!