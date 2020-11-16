Go Behind the Scenes of Jennifer Lopez's Sweet People's Choice Awards Surprise From Her Kids

A sweet surprise.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, while accepting her People's Choice Icon award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, Jennifer Lopez received messages from friends, fans and family. Unsurprisingly, the tribute that nearly brought J.Lo to tears was the congratulations issued by her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

Following this sweet surprise, the Hustlers actress took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes clip from her kids' PCAs appearance.

Jennifer captioned the video, "Little did I know! Favorite moment of last night!!! It takes a village! @tombachik on the off camera cues… #Coconuts #PeoplesChoiceAwards"

In the video, Emme and Max are seen nervously waiting for their cue to pay tribute to their famous mama. While both twins did an incredible job with their cameo, Emme seemed to be a natural in front of the camera.

Not only did the budding singer keep her composure on-camera, she helped an excited Max with his lines.