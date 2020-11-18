10 Things You Didn't Know About Dorit Kemsley—By Dorit Kemsley

Related : Dorit Kemsley Is All About Michael Buble!

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.

Dorit Kemsley is no stranger to inviting fans into her home.

For four seasons, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has allowed her life with husband PK Kemsley and their two children to be documented by cameras, bringing viewers along for the ride. And as she's given a glimpse of her highs and lows, she's blossomed into a fan favorite while staying absolutely true to herself.

"It feels like I've come into my own. There's something kind of nice about being on an island all by yourself, you know?" Dorit shared ahead of the season 10 premiere—her first without former BFF Lisa Vanderpump—during an April appearance on Daily Pop. "I have great relationships with the other women, but there isn't this pressure or responsibility to be aligned with someone just because you have to be aligned with them."

Instead, Dorit found the "freedom to have an opinion" as she grew even more "comfortable" in her role as a veteran on the series, she explained.

For as much as she's shared with us over these last few years, you'll soon find out that there's still so much to be learned about Dorit.