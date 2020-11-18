Pete & ArianaThe CrownPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos
10 Things You Didn't Know About Dorit Kemsley—By Dorit Kemsley

In her own words, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley revealed her unique childhood pet, her surprising card shark skills and so much more!

By Dorit Kemsley Nov 18, 2020 11:00 AMTags
Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.

Dorit Kemsley is no stranger to inviting fans into her home.

For four seasons, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has allowed her life with husband PK Kemsley and their two children to be documented by cameras, bringing viewers along for the ride. And as she's given a glimpse of her highs and lows, she's blossomed into a fan favorite while staying absolutely true to herself.

"It feels like I've come into my own. There's something kind of nice about being on an island all by yourself, you know?" Dorit shared ahead of the season 10 premiere—her first without former BFF Lisa Vanderpumpduring an April appearance on Daily Pop. "I have great relationships with the other women, but there isn't this pressure or responsibility to be aligned with someone just because you have to be aligned with them."

Instead, Dorit found the "freedom to have an opinion" as she grew even more "comfortable" in her role as a veteran on the series, she explained.

For as much as she's shared with us over these last few years, you'll soon find out that there's still so much to be learned about Dorit.

Get to know Dorit a little bit better, in her own words, as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!

Courtesy of Dorit Kemsley

1. I've got an incredible instinct for matchmaking. Everyone I've set up has gone on to be together for years, get married, have kids, etc.

2. I have a degree in business marketing, advertising and communications.

3. My first designer purchase was a Fendi Baguette.

4. My parents had a monkey when I was growing up.

5. My first record was Eye of the Tiger.

6. PK used to call me Rita-Ra.

7. I'm a bomb blackjack player.

8. When I was 6 years old, I won first place in a dance competition in Israel.

9. I had never tasted Coca-Cola until I was 41 years old.

10. I can't live without Beverly Beach Bronzer. It's like Photoshop in a bottle.

—Edited by Billy Nilles

