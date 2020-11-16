Why Jennifer Lopez Feels Her 2020 People's Choice Icon Trophy Is the "Greatest Award"

Related : Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

The "greatest award" Jennifer Lopez has ever received.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the triple threat performer sounded off on her 2020 People's Choice Icon award. And, from what she said both backstage and onstage at the E! People's Choice Awards, the "On the Floor" singer couldn't be more honored by this trophy.

"I just love the idea of the people's icon. I love that," J.Lo shared backstage. "I feel like, you know, the same girl that grew up in the Bronx. I really do. I feel like I'm one of the people, that's who I am and that's who I'll always be."

Thus, this fan appointed award seemed to mean everything to the Hustlers actress.

She continued, "I love that they think I represent that. To me, this is the greatest award I've ever received because of that. I honestly mean that when I say it."

Per J.Lo, being named this year's People's Choice Icon was an "honor and a privilege."