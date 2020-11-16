People's Choice AwardsThe CrownDemi LovatoShop E!VideosPhotos

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Down in Tears After Disappointing Dancing With the Stars Rehearsal

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a candid moment with fans after she had a less than stellar rehearsal for the Dancing With the Stars semifinals. Keep scrolling to see her tearful confessional.

For Kaitlyn Bristowe, some days are just better than others.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, the Bachelorette alum took to her Instagram Story to give fans a "day in a life" look into her which includes Dancing With the Stars rehearsals with partner Artem Chigvintsev

On this day in particular, she began with a drive to the studio (with her coffee mug) and a run-in with paparazzi before doing a "COVID check-in" at the front door. She even gave a backstage tour of the fitting rooms and main stage, in which she was seen smiling and laughing with the crew. However, a couple of posts later, the 35-year-old was seen with a flushed face and teary eyes. 

"Now's the part where I cry into my salad," she told her 1.8 million followers. "It's so funny. It's actually a memory I have of being on the Bachelorette and crying to my salad, not wanting to do it anymore. And here I am, but I do wanna do it." 

Kaitlyn further expressed, "You want rehearsals to go a certain way and when they don't I just get so disappointed in myself."

She went on to add, "You work so hard to get to this point and you watch it back and you're like, 'I'm better than that.'"

However, Kaitlyn, who dates Jason Tartick, found some positivity to end her day with. "I'm gonna give it my all tomorrow," she said. "This is the time to friggen step it up." That and a well-deserved glass of wine and a foot bath also do the trick. 

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m.

