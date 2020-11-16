Kim Kardashian Is "So Proud" of Sister Khloe for 2020 People’s Choice Awards Win

It's safe to say Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have come a long way from their (still iconic) "Don't be f--king rude" fight.
Both sisters were nominated for Reality Star of 2020 for their respective roles on Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night, and when Khloe reigned victorious, Kim took to Twitter with a sweet and congratulatory message.
"So proud of you!!!" the KKW Beauty mogul wrote, quoting Khloe's own tweet that read, "You guys!!!!! Whhhhaaaaaaatttttttttt!!! I am literally in shock!!!!! Oh my goodness, thank you all so f**king much!!!!!!! I love you!!!!"
The celebrations continued on Instagram, where Kim posted an additional shoutout to the Good American founder, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner followed suit.
Khloe had another message for her fans, too: "You guys...I think this is the third year in a row I have won!!! I will cry!!!! Thank you! Thank you!"
Khloe, who's indeed won the People's Choice Award category every year since 2017, continued, "I truly don't have the words to express my love and gratitude. Every day feels like a 'pinch me' moment!!! Pinch me!!!!"
"Truly and completely, thank you for your love and support," she added to her Instagram Stories. "Muah! Muah! Muah!"
Khloe, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew had another reason to celebrate: Keeping Up With the Kardashians won the People's Choice Award for Reality Show of 2020!
The E! series beat out 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Below Deck Mediterranean, Love & Hip Hop: New York, Love Is Blind, Queer Eye, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"OMG We won the Best Reality Show of 2020!!! You guys have no idea how much this means to us!!!" Kim tweeted. "We couldn't have done this without our amazing fans."
Kris, Kourtney and Khloe shared equally sentimental thank-you messages, with the latter even saying she had "happy tears."
