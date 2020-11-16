Every Celeb Home Featured During the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Oh, what a night!
It was a star-studded affair at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15. Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the celebs who earned top honors at the award show, held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. And while many celebs were able to be at the ceremony in person, a number of stars sent well wishes from the comfort of their own homes.
Jimmy Fallon, Chris Hemsworth, as well as Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes were among the celebs who sent in video messages. Plus, who could forget the surprise video call from J.Lo's kids Max and Emme? As fans may recall, the superstar picked up the Icon Award and was moved to tears during her acceptance speech after receiving video messages from her loved ones, including her friends Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey.
"You are the true definition of an icon," Kidman told Lopez in her video message, filmed at her home in Australia. "I have known you for a long time now and watched you go from strength to strength, but I will never forget bringing my sister to your Vegas show, you came off stage after two hours and Benny was standing there, I said, 'Are you sure she's okay? Don't want to interrupt.' He's like come on in, and you were standing there as though you could go on again. Mom there, kids there, friends there, and you were just power and love and warmth."
In celebration of the PCAs, let's take a look at all of the stars who sent love from home!