7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

It hasn't been all bad in 2020—and the E! People's Choice Awards were proof of that. 

From the incredible fashion and musical performances to the moving acceptance speeches, the show proved that even in a pandemic, fans can enjoy the best of Hollywood. On Sunday, Nov. 15, the stars aligned—from a safe social distance, of course—to celebrate the people's choice for all things movies, music, TV and pop culture. There was no shortage of winners, including this year's special honorees for the People's Champion Award (Tyler Perry), Fashion Icon Award (Tracee Ellis Ross) and People's Icon Award (Jennifer Lopez). 

With Demi Lovato at the helm as host, a star-studded slate of presenters, including Tiffany Haddish, Armie HammerTyler, the Creator and Chrishell Stause, and many special winners, fans watching from home also got to see plenty of their favorite celebrities in action amid nearly a year of quarantine. 

Needless to say, the show was packed with must-see moments—but if you happened to miss the big night, E! has you covered. 

photos
2020 People's Choice Awards Winners

Keep scrolling for the biggest jaw-droppers at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Spoiler alert: You'll laugh, you'll gasp and you might even need a tissue. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dressed to Impress

After months in quarantine, let's just say we've missed the glamour of red carpet fashion. Fortunately, the stars did not disappoint at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards as they stepped out in stunning ensembles akin to works of art. From Jennifer Lopez in a candy apple red Christian Siriano design to Jameela Jamil's neon pink Christopher John Rogers suit, every look helped to end this year on a more beautiful note. 

E!
Demi Lovato's Unique Quarantine Recap

Leave it to host Demi Lovato to turn her unique year into the perfect joke. Reflecting on all that's happened for her in 2020 in her opening monologue, including a whirlwind engagement, the star recalled to viewers, "I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged. I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited. I also didn't know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times,"

"I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars," she continued, "got unengaged and then I went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Wedding Bells for Blake Shelton

Did you know Blake Shelton is getting married? Well, if you hadn't heard yet, the Top Country Artist winner shared the exciting news himself when he gave a hilarious shoutout to his famous love. "Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," he shared. "Her name is Gwen Stefani—S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it and figure out who she is."

E!
Mandy Moore's Special Plus-One

Just when we thought Mandy Moore couldn't tug at our heartstrings any more, she delivered the sweetest acceptance speech as winner of Drama TV Star, including a melt-worthy shoutout to her husband and their little one on the way. As she said while rubbing her visible baby bump, "The love of my life, Taylor [Goldsmith], I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you."

E!
Girl Power in Full Force

Before Jennifer Lopez proved why she's the 2020 People's Choice Icon Award recipient with her moving acceptance speech, the triple threat got some major love from two fellow female Hollywood forcesRenée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman. Their messages of support showed once again that women can always be each other's biggest cheerleaders. "You have been pushing boundaries all over the place for decades and this past year with Hustlers and your shows and your music and your family and your advocacy empowering women and your unbelievable Super Bowl halftime show, well, you just raised the bar into the stratosphere," Zellweger told her in a video message. "You are a triple threat creative visionary, you are an inspiration and you are certainly an icon."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chicken Soup for the 2020 Soul

During his acceptance speech, People's Champion of 2020 Tyler Perry had a message to lift us up and get us through not only this year, but any year beyond. He began by sharing the story of a well he sought to build outside of his home. While he hired an engineer to dig to find water, the process was arduous, costly and repeatedly unsuccessful—until, finally, they came four inches away from what they had been looking for all along. 

"In this world, we're all digging wells. In our lives, we're digging wells," he told viewers. "We're digging wells in relationships, where we put all this time and effort and energy and sometimes it doesn't give us what we need. We put all our time and effort and energy in our dreams and our business and it doesn't give us what we need or what we were after, but if you just keep digging—my god, if you could just hear me right now—just keep digging. You may be four inches away from every gift and blessing you've ever wanted in your life."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
An Acceptance Speech Announcement

What do we love more than an acceptance speech? An acceptance speech with a surprise! Joey King delivered just that at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards when the Comedy Movie Star of 2020 winner revealed that the third and final film in Netflix's Kissing Booth franchise is coming in—drum roll please—summer 2021

