11 Handbag Essentials to Get You Through The Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A drama-free day? It's in the bag.
Handbags are like trusty toolkits that are always at our sides; holding all our valuables, a mini-makeup artist collection and those receipts that haven't made their way into filing yet. Whether it's a large oversized tote or a small, glamourous clutch, small, it's a real knack to be able to pack all the essentials as your head out the door.
From protective eyewear and cases, to skin-saving SPF and scents to elevate your mood, we've got the ultimate handbag hitlist to refresh your most-used accessory. Just don't ask us to help you find your keys!
Casetify x Stranger Things Phone Case
A phone-case upgrade from the Upside-Down? Bitchin'! With over 35,000 people on the waitlist, this collection from Casetify is not to be missed. Along with looking like an Eleven-out-of-ten, these cases are sturdy, secure and grip your phone snugly for the ultimate protection. Wrap this around your phone and you'll be hotter than Eggo's on a warm Summer's day in Hawkins.
Audiofly AFT2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Earbuds in, sound up. Escape from reality and enjoy your fave podcast, audiobook or Spotify playlist with true wireless freedom to move around. These uniquely designed earphones deliver pro-quality sound and are available in a multitude of Australian earth colours. Featuring cVc Noise Cancellation Technology alongside an on-ear control to allow for easy play/pause/skip functionality, these buds fit snugly inside the ear, so there's no fear of fallout. Enclosed in a sleek metal case (which also boosts charging by 25 hours), upgrade your handbag accessories to include something functional and fashionable.
Specsavers x Rheanna Lotter Sunglasses
Throw serious shade–for a good cause–with the ultimate handbag must-have: sunglasses with a limited edition print by contemporary Aboriginal Artist Rheanna Lotter. A story of sustainability, elements of Ngandabaa's contemporary Aboriginal artwork ‘Saltwater Dreamin' is featured on the front and sides of the glasses including a turtle embellishment on the corners. Ngandabaa has allowed their work to be transferred to these glasses and $25 from each pair sold will be donated to The Fred Hollows Foundation.
Breeze Balm Watermelon Lip Scrub
Get that watermelon sugar high on the go and prepare your pout for a summer of soft lips. This sugar lip scrub is the pinnacle of lip treatment dreams, enriched with Lanolin & Beeswax for ultimate hydration. Gently rub a pea-sized amount over your lips to buff away rough skin and reveal totally soft, kissable lips. Make sure not to eat any though – it's tempting because it smells SO good!
Ultra Violette Mini Screen Collection
Bring on the holidays! And no, we're not talking about Christmas. We're all for getting out in the sun, heading down to the beach or lazing about in the park on a Sunday afternoon, but sun safety comes first. New to the world of Ultra Violette? Try out all their best-sellers like Queen Screen and Supreme Screen in the adorable mini-collection of travel-sized sunscreens. Housed in a chic silicone bag, it's a great way to find your favourite formulation and stock up before summer.
Locako Collagen Brownie Bites
Did someone say snacks? Load up on guilt-free treats for those times when you're on the go, or need to satisfy your sweet tooth, without the sugar hit or carb overload. With only 3g carbs per bar and less than 2g sugar per bar, sneak one of these decadently soft and delicious bars into your schedule between meals to hit the spot. Stock up and save with a mixed box of 14 Vanilla Hazelnut and Peanut Butter Caramel and never be caught out again!
Morphe x Madison Beer Collection Lip Gloss
For those times when a lipstick just won't cut it, go high-shine with Morphe's newest collection with songstress Madison Beer. Buttery soft on the lips yet full of pigment with a vinyl-like finish, it will keep your lips plumped to perfection without the tackiness. Available in five flattering shades, at this price point its tempting to grab a few for all your handbags!
CAW Life Water Bottle Personalised Blend
Hydration, hydration, hydration: This is our mantra. Receive the benefits of H20 and more with your very own unique crystal elixir, personalised for your needs. With a choice of stainless steel or bamboo finish, fill your flask with one or more crystals to fit your lifestyle. Pick from Clear Quartz for cleansing and clarity, Aventurine for luck, Amethyst for inner strength and more!
A Most Peculiar Act by Marie Munkara
Every good handbag needs a good book. For those moments where you find yourself waiting in line, sitting in a reception or just want to get lost in a lunchbreak, take yourself to Darwin with this "biting and hilarious" novel from Marie Munkara. A Most Peculiar Act takes a look at the ludicrous and bizarre nature and interpretations of the Aboriginal Protection Acts of the early twentieth century —and makes merciless fun of the characters involved. A must-read for NAIDOC Week.
Floral Street The Discovery Set
For lasting scent all day, you can't go wrong with a mini-sized perfume in your handbag pocket. Start a fragrance journey with this set of vials from Floral Street, delivering classic floral scents with a modern edge. From whimsical Wonderland Peony and Neon Rose to the edgy Black Lotus and Ylang Ylang Espresso, there's a new favourite just waiting to be discovered amongst this 8-piece set.
