Jennifer Lopez and Addison Rae Set the Hottest Trend of the People's Choice Awards

Related : Sofia Vergara Receives Her Last "Modern Family" Award

File this under reasons we love the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

Tonight's jam-packed ceremony is officially underway, and who better than to set Hollywood's next style trend than the celebs who attended?!

TLDR: Jennifer Lopez, Addison Rae, Demi Lovato and more stars put the red in this year's red carpet. No really, red was the hottest color to rock at the PCAs, and it's a bold yet surprising choice that we can't get enough of.

Their ensembles varied from the streamlined and sophisticated to the dramatic and daring, making each and every last photo opp better than the last.

Case in point? Our photo gallery below. Some of the most stylish moments from the E! People's Choice Awards (plus our best-dressed list) are just a short scroll away.