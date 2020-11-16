2020 People's Choice Awards

The Complete List of Winners
People's Choice AwardsThe CrownDemi LovatoShop E!VideosPhotos

Jennifer Lopez and Addison Rae Set the Hottest Trend of the People's Choice Awards

By McKenna Aiello Nov 16, 2020 3:40 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 16, 2020
Related: Sofia Vergara Receives Her Last "Modern Family" Award

File this under reasons we love the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

Tonight's jam-packed ceremony is officially underway, and who better than to set Hollywood's next style trend than the celebs who attended?!

TLDR: Jennifer LopezAddison RaeDemi Lovato and more stars put the red in this year's red carpet. No really, red was the hottest color to rock at the PCAs, and it's a bold yet surprising choice that we can't get enough of. 

Their ensembles varied from the streamlined and sophisticated to the dramatic and daring, making each and every last photo opp better than the last. 

Case in point? Our photo gallery below. Some of the most stylish moments from the E! People's Choice Awards (plus our best-dressed list) are just a short scroll away. 

photos
E! People's Choice Awards 2020: Best Dressed Stars

The night isn't over! Stay locked into E! News for more nonstop coverage, and check out the complete list of PCAs winners right here.  

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

She's not the People's Icon for nothing! J.Lo opted for a flirty frock designed by the one and only Christian Siriano

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

Lusting over Jennifer's glam? Safe to say it's from her forthcoming beauty brand so get your coin ready. 

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star and winner of the People's Choice Award for Female TV Star of 2020 traded her signature mermaid gown for a Dolce & Gabbana number. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Vergara

You can never have too much red! The actress complemented her look with a red lip and rubies galore. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Addison Rae

Just a year ago, Addison was a college student sharing dance videos to TikTok. Now she's a world-famous influencer attending the PCAs in Sophie Theallet!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Addison Rae

Glam gurus Kelsey Deenihan and Danielle Priano perfected the 20-year-old's sultry vibe. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

Designer Naeem Khan helped the pop superstar and People's Choice Awards host light up the red carpet in this fiery jumpsuit. 

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

2

Billie Eilish Fans Think "Therefore I Am" Video Is a Message to Haters

3

See Jennifer Lopez Be Moved to Tears While Accepting 2020 Icon Award

Watch the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 16 at 1pm, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

2

Billie Eilish Fans Think "Therefore I Am" Video Is a Message to Haters

3

See Jennifer Lopez Be Moved to Tears While Accepting 2020 Icon Award

4

Ellen DeGeneres Honors "Amazing" Staff at People's Choice Awards

5

See Demi Lovato's Many Outfit Changes at the People's Choice Awards