Sofía Vergara's People's Choice Awards Shout Out for Ed O'Neill Will Make You Miss Modern Family

A well-earned win for Sofía Vergara.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Modern Family actress was named the Comedy TV Star of 2020 at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. As this win came following Modern Family's 11th and final season, it was clear that it meant the world to Sofía.

"This is a very, very special award because, as you know, nine months ago we finished Modern Family forever," Sofía said during her acceptance speech. "So, this is the last award that I'm ever, ever gonna receive for the show, the show that changed my life. My career."

Continuing with her speech, Sofía went on to dedicate the trophy to the entire crew, cast, creators and ABC.

"I want to thank you for making me a part of this fantastic show," she added. "I really, really miss it. I love it. I had the best time in my life, and I appreciated every single moment I was there."