Sofía Vergara's People's Choice Awards Shout Out for Ed O'Neill Will Make You Miss Modern Family

A well-earned win for Sofía Vergara.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Modern Family actress was named the Comedy TV Star of 2020 at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. As this win came following Modern Family's 11th and final season, it was clear that it meant the world to Sofía.
"This is a very, very special award because, as you know, nine months ago we finished Modern Family forever," Sofía said during her acceptance speech. "So, this is the last award that I'm ever, ever gonna receive for the show, the show that changed my life. My career."
Continuing with her speech, Sofía went on to dedicate the trophy to the entire crew, cast, creators and ABC.
"I want to thank you for making me a part of this fantastic show," she added. "I really, really miss it. I love it. I had the best time in my life, and I appreciated every single moment I was there."
Before leaving the stage, Sofía urged viewers to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Oh, and she also had a very special shout out for longtime on-screen husband Ed O'Neill.
She declared, "I miss you, Ed O'Neill!"
We're not crying. You are.
On Modern Family, which aired its last episode on April 8, 2020, Sofía played the glamorous and hilarious Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, a role that previously earned her a People's Choice award in 2017.
The other nominees in this category included Dead to Me's Christina Applegate, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Insecure's Issa Rae, The Good Place's Jameela Jamil, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, The Good Place's Kristen Bell and Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi.
In addition to Comedy TV Star of 2020, the 48-year-old actress is also nominated for Female TV Star of 2020.
Congratulations, Sofía!
