Why Tiffany Haddish Is "Crying" on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish is crying at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, but it's not for the reason you'd think.
It turns out, celebrities really are just like us. Tiffany told Giuliana Rancic that it's been a hot minute since she last wore makeup, to the point where it's almost painful to put those fake lashes on—and boy, can we relate.
Talking about what it's like to become a Hollywood star, the Female Movie Star of 2020 nominee joked, "Prepare yourself for the rocky road. People see you on the top and say, 'she's so lucky; must have been so easy; personality is amazing, oh, my god, want to be her best friend.' Let me tell you something, it's not easy, it's up and down roller coaster, you cry a lot, I'm crying now because I haven't worn makeup in so long, my eyeballs are like what is this? Trying to suck up the tears, stay strong. I haven't worn heels in a minute but it's what we do to style and profile... Blood, sweat and tears."
Jokes aside, Tiffany added, "But feels good when you get there."
In addition to being a nominee, the comedian is responsible for presenting Tyler Perry with the People's Champion award. She was chosen as the lucky presenter because of her friendship with the producer, director and actor, who has served as a mentor to the actress in recent years.
According to Tiffany, it was Tyler who helped her become financially savvy after rising to fame. "He taught me how to invest in property how you can borrow money—use somebody else money to make your money grow, pay them back, turn around, do it one more time and, yeah, can't really explain it right now," she shared. "Took him 45 minutes to explain to me and two more times, but once he taught me that, I have learned how to make my finances grow I'll never be homeless again, never. Never."
For this reason, Tiffany described Tyler as "instrumental to my career."
