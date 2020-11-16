Meghan King Edmonds Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Meghan King Edmonds has tested positive for coronavirus.

The reality TV personality shared her health update with a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, Nov. 15. In her posts, Meghan revealed when she believed she contracted COVID-19.

She pointed out that her three kids, Aspen King Edmonds, 3, Hart Edmonds, 2, and Hayes Edmonds, 2, appear to be doing just fine. During this time, however, they are staying with her ex, Jim Edmonds, as she quarantines.

"I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected," the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned her post. "I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes's soccer."

Meghan didn't disclose any other information regarding the encounter she had earlier this week.