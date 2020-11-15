Ryan Cabrera Is Engaged to WWE Star Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss are engaged, one year after they first met.

The 38-year-old singer and 29-year-old wrestler, who also goes by Alexis Kaufman and Lexi Kaufman, shared videos and a photo of his proposal, which took place in what appeared to be an empty, outdoor restaurant overlooking a lake, on their Instagrams. The two are currently vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida.

"One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES [heart emoji] @ryancabrera," Bliss wrote, alongside a photo of her putting her hand over her mouth in disbelief as Cabrera kneeled before her.

"Tonight was the best night of my life!!! And it's just the beginning!!!" she added.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, I'm going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life!!!" wrote Cabrera. "The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes!!"

"The best day I've ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date," he added. "...I love you always and forever Lex!!! People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that's how I choose to live my life."