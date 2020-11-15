Post Malone Reveals the One Celebrity Who “Sucks” at Beer Pong

Post Malone just spilled the tea—or should we say beer?—on which star is absolutely "terrible" at the rapper's favorite drinking game.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Post, 25, who is gearing up for the release of his new Messenger series Celebrity World Pong League, shared that Drake is one of the worst celebrities to challenge him at beer pong.
"Drake's no good, Drake's no good," Post admitted of the Degrassi alum. "He came backstage at the show in Toronto and we started playing beer pong. And I was just like, ‘Man, he sucks.'"
The "Circles" singer added that he would compete against Drake again, however, only to see if he improved. Turning to the camera, Post had a message for the "Hotline Bling" star, "If you see this, come meet me again, we'll play again." Then he doubled down, telling Jimmy, "But he was terrible."
Post also shared that basketball legend Kevin Durant was good, but accused him of not playing fair.
"He was good, but he's a cheater, because his wing span is like 10 feet," Post explained. "So his elbows were over the table, every time."
Post will be able to assess the skill level of many stars on his upcoming series, which is available to Facebook and Instagram users via the Watch Together feature.
The "Psycho" artist has taken beer pong very seriously for a long time. Back in July, Post reportedly tried to trademark World Pong League in order to "operate official beer pong tournaments, competitions, events and exhibitions," according to TMZ.
He spoke with Jimmy of his plans for expanding his drinking game brand.
"Eventually we want to make it a league and do like, maybe not arenas but like middle school basketball courts, you know small scale type deal," he explained. "I want to make it so every city has a team, so the best...beer pong players from each school have a team."
For now, "this show is about kicking it with a couple friends, talking, shooting the breeze, playing beer pong, getting a little drunk."
