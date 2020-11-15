Post Malone Reveals the One Celebrity Who “Sucks” at Beer Pong

Related : Post Malone Assures Fans He's "Not on Drugs"

Post Malone just spilled the tea—or should we say beer?—on which star is absolutely "terrible" at the rapper's favorite drinking game.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Post, 25, who is gearing up for the release of his new Messenger series Celebrity World Pong League, shared that Drake is one of the worst celebrities to challenge him at beer pong.

"Drake's no good, Drake's no good," Post admitted of the Degrassi alum. "He came backstage at the show in Toronto and we started playing beer pong. And I was just like, ‘Man, he sucks.'"

The "Circles" singer added that he would compete against Drake again, however, only to see if he improved. Turning to the camera, Post had a message for the "Hotline Bling" star, "If you see this, come meet me again, we'll play again." Then he doubled down, telling Jimmy, "But he was terrible."

Post also shared that basketball legend Kevin Durant was good, but accused him of not playing fair.

"He was good, but he's a cheater, because his wing span is like 10 feet," Post explained. "So his elbows were over the table, every time."