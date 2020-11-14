Jonathan Scott Has the Perfect Response to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors

The tabloids may not be the best place to get your intel on Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's relationship, the Property Brothers host joked in a new interview with SiriusXM's The Covino & Rich Show.

Speaking with hosts Steve Covino and Rich Davis on Nov. 13, Jonathan revealed that there's no truth to the rumor that he and the New Girl actress are engaged, despite reports that allege otherwise.

He joked, "I'm pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter."

What really makes the HGTV star laugh about the engagement gossip is that it's not just Jonathan and Zooey who are players in the narrative. His twin brother Drew Scott is also making headlines.

"We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew Gives Permission for Jonathan to Wed Zooey' or ‘Drew Gives His Nod to the Relationship,'" he said. "And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we're like, so is Drew my ‘Brother-Daddy?' Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life?"