Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome Baby No. 3

Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper has given birth to her third baby!

The 33-year-old reality star welcomed the baby boy with hubby Tanner Tolbert, 33, at their home on Saturday, Nov. 14. This is their second son.

Tolbert shared the birth announcement on his Instagram Story, writing, "5:33 AM Mama and Baby Boy doing great!" And no, the couple's son was not born in their master closet like baby Brooks was in 2019.

Earlier on Saturday, Tolbert shared videos of his wife in labor in their bedroom, moving around and then sitting in an inflatable pool. "I made it out of the closet," she told him. He replied, "Not in the closet this time. Water just broke. Baby will be here sometime."

After revealing she was pregnant again in May, Jade and Tanner said they had a gut feeling that baby No. 3 would be a girl. The spouses, who met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, shared the sex of their baby with E! News back in July.