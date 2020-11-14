Johnny DeppKamala HarrisLiam HemsworthPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Boots and Booties Under $50 From Steve Madden, Sperry and More

Don't miss Nordstrom Rack's epic sale on boots.

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 14, 2020 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Boots and Booties under $50E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Boots under $50? Now that's almost unheard of. But Nordstrom Rack has this amazing deal going on right now on boots and booties. That means now is the time to stock up on new footwear for winter. 

This once-in-a-lifetime sale includes brands like Steve Madden, Sperry and many more. So shop our favorite finds from Nordstrom Rack's boots and booties under $50 sale below!

Steve Madden Julianna Pointed Toe Embossed Block Heel Boot

You'll get so much wear out of these black, faux-croc booties with a pointed toe. Their block heel is easy to walk on. 

$130
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Catherine Catherine Malandrino Briellie Bow Chelsea Rain Boot

How sweet is the bow on the back of these Chelsea rain boots? You'll be splashing around puddles in style.

$60
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Fisher LTD Yolli Bootie

You're saving 73% on these chic booties with a pointed toe. Shop them in other colors too. 

$189
$50
Nordstrom Rack

MIA Mckinley Sock Bootie

These pointed toe sock booties have a stiletto heel and pull-on style.

$80
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Bebe Savita Slouch Bootie

These slouch booties have a pointed toe and block heel. They'll go with so many outfits. 

$70
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Chooka Eastlake Chelsea Faux Fur Waterproof Boot

Keep your toes warm in the rain in these Chelsea rain boots lined with faux fur. 

$65
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Chase & Chloe Max 2 Over The Knee Boot

These over-the-knee boots have a cool lace-up back detail and block heel. Shop them in other colors as well.

$70
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Sperry Avenue Cordura Waterproof Lace-Up Boot

These waterproof lace-up boots have a fully lined thermal interior for warmth and a duck toe.

$110
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, 20+ holiday 2020 beauty gift sets you'll want to give and receive

