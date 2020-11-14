Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Break Up After Nearly 10 Years

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are going their separate ways after dating for nearly 10 years.
According to People, the director and comedian broke up at the beginning this year, with a source explaining, "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."
The couple shares two kids together, son Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.
At this time, it's unclear what caused the split.
Both Jason and Olivia's careers have seen major success in the past year, with various roles taking them to different cities across the globe. Most recently, Olivia began filming on the highly-anticipated Don't Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Meanwhile, Jason has been hard at work on getting production started on season two of the Apple+ series Ted Lasso.
However, both of their projects have seen delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jason and Olivia's love story began in 2011, when they met at a Saturday Night Live after party—as it seems most Hollywood couples meet nowadays. As Jason described in 2016, "We hit it off that night."
At the time, Olivia was seeing someone else, but later became single, leaving Jason with the opportunity to swoop in. "I didn't make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things," he recalled, "And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races."
Two years later, the Ted Lasso actor popped the question. But they were in no rush to get married, instead welcoming son Otis first.
After that, Olivia shared that she saw no point in exchanging vows any time soon. She explained, "Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it's like, ‘Oh, we're committed and promised already.'"
E! News has reached out to Olivia and Jason's reps for comment.