Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Gushes Over "Sweetheart" Zendaya

Jacob Elordi wasn't surprised when his Euphoria co-star Zendaya made history as the youngest performer to score a Best Actress win at the Emmys. In his new interview with Vanity Fair, the Kissing Booth actor had nothing but kind words for the former Disney Channel darling.
"She's a power unto herself and so talented," Jacob gushed to the outlet. "Such a sweetheart."
Jacob and Zendaya don't exactly play best friends on their HBO series. In fact, they're two sides of a very twisted love triangle (for lack of a better term) with Hunter Schafer's character Jules. In real life, however, the two seemingly get along much better.
The TV stars were spotted on vacation in Greece together in the summer of 2019, and later sparked romance rumors after they were photographed seemingly kissing in New York City popped up this February. But Jacob has denied that he and Zendaya are more than friends. In fact, he told GQ Australia in December of 2019 that Z is "like my sister."
Jacob is now reportedly dating Kaia Gerber.
"She's super dope to work with," he described Zendaya at the time. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us."
The feeling is mutual. In January, Zendaya presented Jacob with the Rising Star honor at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York, calling him her "best friend" in a speech.
Nowadays, Jacob and Zendaya are back to filming the second season of their award-winning HBO series, prompting the actor to reflect on one of his earliest projects in the United States: The hit Netflix romantic comedy, The Kissing Booth. He hinted to Vanity Fair that he was initially unsure about taking on a streaming movie.
"I'm a purist and love the movie theater, so I had this weird moral battle of ‘What am I aiding and abetting? Am I the face of this robotic, terrifying new age? Am I murdering this thing that I love?'" he pondered. "But there was this mentality of, ‘I'll do whatever the f--k I've got to do to get to the United States and do what I love.'"
In August, he shared that he hadn't yet watched The Kissing Booth 2 despite returning to the franchise to reprise his role of bad boy Noah Flynn.