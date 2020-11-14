How Stacey Abrams Became One of the Most Inspirational Women in America

Related : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

"Leadership is about answering that question: How can I help?"

That's how Stacey Abrams summed up her worldview to The Washington Post back in May, revealing the internal inquiry that has driven much of her adult life.

It's likely that, in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, you've heard Abrams' name quite a bit. Maybe even for the first time ever. And for good reason. Her work fighting for voting rights in Georgia has been widely credited with playing a crucial part in the state, as the count currently stands, voting for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1992.

But while Abrams' advocacy work in the Peach State has been largely tied to her defeat there in the 2018 gubernatorial race amid claims of voter suppression, it's really part and parcel of a story that began long before then, well outside the world of politics. It's the tale of a Black woman who has consistently dared to dream bigger than reality would seem to allow—both for herself and her country.