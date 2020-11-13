Kim Ng Makes History With the Miami Marlins as First Female MLB General Manager

Major League Baseball just hit a home run for female empowerment with this history-making move.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Kim Ng was named the Miami Marlins' general manager, making the 51-year-old MLB's first female GM and second person of Asian descent to lead a team for the league. She is also the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations for any of the 30 teams.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager," Ng said in a statement posted on MLB.com. "We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success."

She continued, "This challenge is one I don't take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve."