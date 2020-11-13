The Grey's Anatomy Premiere Just Ended With a Huge, Jaw-Dropping Surprise and We Cannot Function

Related : Ellen Pompeo Wanted to Quit "Grey's Anatomy" Many Times

Welcome to the most deranged Grey's Anatomy recap you'll probably read all night/year.

We were sitting here all prepared to write about how our favorite medical show handled COVID-19 and made us cry multiple times and then BAM, they go and throw literally the last thing we ever expected at us, and we're literally having trouble functioning. (We've been through a lot this year, okay?)

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) might be dying (or at least she's currently passed out in a parking lot), and in her near-death dream world, she's now hanging out on a beach with none other than her dead husband, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Meanwhile we may have also passed out and we're also on the beach, just kinda wondering if this is really happening.

Like oh no, Meredith might be dying, but Derek is here!