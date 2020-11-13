Johnny DeppKamala HarrisLiam HemsworthPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

The Crown Cast Brings the Red Carpet Home for a Royally Adorable Premiere

Emma Corrin, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman walk the red carpet at home in honor of The Crown's season four premiere.

All of England may be under lockdown, but the cast of The Crown won't let that stop them from walking the red carpet.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Emma CorrinOlivia ColmanJosh O'ConnorHelena Bonham CarterEmerald Fennell and Gillian Anderson cleared their living rooms and set up a makeshift red carpet in the comfort of their homes.

Although, the term makeshift does not do justice to the premiere-worthy setups the stars created. Supplied with designer outfits and a beautifully printed backdrop, one could hardly tell the Brits weren't actually at an A-list event.

Emma, who portrays Princess Diana in the series, told Vogue that it may look like the glamor came naturally, but it actually took a fair bit of elbow grease to create the red carpet image below. She shared, "Having to do my own hair and make up for the premiere at home was an interesting challenge for someone not that skilled in this department."

To see how Emma's look turned out—in addition to her co-star's—check out the gallery below!

Twitter
Helena Bonham Carter

Nearly seven years later, the actress re-wears the Dolce & Gabbana dress she sported on the 2013 Golden Globes carpet, this time joined by her pups.

Twitter
Emma Corrin

The actress, who plays a young Princess Diana, goes all out in a Miu Miu ensemble for the at-home red carpet, because why not?

Twitter
Olivia Colman

Chic as ever, the Fleabag star dons a white pussy-bow blouse and a suit. 

Twitter
Gillian Anderson & Peter Morgan

The Sex Education actor stands in stark contrast to her character, Margaret Thatcher, while posing with boyfriend Peter Morgan

Twitter
Josh O'Connor

A broody Josh wears a chic outfit from Spanish fashion house Loewe.

Twitter
Emerald Fennell

Normally working behind the scenes, the screenwriter plays a young Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix series.

