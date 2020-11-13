Nikki Bella Reveals She and Brie Clashed Over "Hiding" Her Postpartum Depression From Artem Chigvintsev

Related : Follow Nikki & Brie Bella's Pregnancy Story on "Total Bellas"

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella may be twins, but they're not always on the same page.

As Total Bellas fans are well aware, the reality TV stars have gone through the various milestones at different stages in life, with Nikki only recently becoming a mom. Now, Nikki tells Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in an Instagram Live on Nov. 12 that her newfound motherhood is helping her form a better understanding of the issues that Brie faced when she welcomed Birdie in 2017.

Nikki recalls, "You know, it's funny because until you're a mom, it is crazy how eye-opening that is and how difficult. And when Brie first had Birdie, I was just like c'mon, keep up, you can do this... I would just push her a lot and didn't understand when she was like, 'I can't do this.'"

Brie admits it was an "intense" time in her life, but says that her push to keep working as a new mom wasn't just because of Nikki. She explains that she had postpartum depression at the time and was working so hard to "keep up with my sister [and] to not lose that part of me."