Johnny DeppKamala HarrisLiam HemsworthPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Demi Lovato Reveals the “Pinch Me” Moment She’s Looking Forward to Ahead of the People’s Choice Awards

Demi Lovato shared that she's just happy to be "alive" to host the E! People's Choice Awards this year.

By Kaitlin Reilly Nov 12, 2020 11:34 PMTags
Demi LovatoPeople's Choice AwardsCelebritiesJenna Bush Hager
Related: Demi Lovato Will Host & Justin Bieber Set to Perform at E! PCAs

In the wake of a difficult year, Demi Lovato shared that she's happy to be "alive."

In a Nov. 12 interview with Jenna Bush Hager on NBC News' TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer got candid about what her upcoming hosting gig at 46th E!'s People's Choice Awards on Nov. 15 means to her. 

Demi has a long history at the PCAs. The 27-year-old was nominated for the first time in 2010 in the Favorite Breakout Music Artist category. In 2012, she performed her single "Give Your Heart a Break" at the awards show, the same year she took home the award for Favorite Pop Artist.

"I think my first time at the People's Choice Awards I was performing, it was one of the first times I performed at an awards show on a main stage," she recalled. "And I could see people in the audience that I really respected and admired. I was so nervous."

photos
Demi Lovato's Dating History

When asked what "pinch me" moments Demi is anticipating ahead of Sunday's PCAs, the artist expressed gratitude for being able to stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. "You know, I think just honestly, the biggest pinch me is like I am so glad that I will be on a stage at all this year," she said. "I count my blessings every day that I've been able to stay safe when that hasn't been the case for a lot of people. My biggest pinch me is being alive on a stage."

In addition to discussing her upcoming hosting gig, Demi reflected on the past year, which included getting engaged to, and eventually splitting from, actor Max Ehrich

Trending Stories

1

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Snow Owls

2

Julianne Hough Alludes to Feeling “Lost” After Ryan Seacrest Split

3

Barack Obama’s New Memoir Explores “Tension” in His Marriage

NBC NEWS / TODAY with Hoda & Jenna

"[This year] has been such a roller coaster, honestly, for me, the beginning of the year started out, I was on a trajectory to have an eventful career and I was planning my come back, releasing an album," the former X Factor judge explained. "Honestly, what I can say is, thank god I didn't release the album when i wanted to because I had so much to experience. I think the most important thing I learned is how much I am okay with myself and loving myself."

 

Check out the video above!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Nikki Bella Clashed With Brie Over ''Hiding'' Postpartum Depression

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Snow Owls

3

Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Reveals What Led to Her Hospitalization

4

Ree Drummond Reveals She's Had a Foster Son for Over a Year

5

Barack Obama’s New Memoir Explores “Tension” in His Marriage