Inside Audrina Patridge’s Date Night With Rod Stewart’s Son Sean

Audrina Patridge is experiencing some New Beginnings—and we're not just talking about The Hills.
The reality star was spotted out on a dinner date with Rod Stewart's son Sean on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Yamashiro in Los Angeles. Sources exclusively tell E! News that the pair were set up for a first date and have a lot of mutual friends. "She's single and she's not looking for a relationship but it was a fun, friendly dinner," a source explains.
A separate eyewitness says that Sean, 40, and Audrina, 35, seemed very comfortable with each other and "warmly" hugged twice when they met up at the restaurant. "They definitely seemed excited to see each other and were all smiles," the spy says.
Sean gave Audrina a bouquet of roses, which fans got a peek of on her Instagram that night. He also proved chivalry isn't dead by getting out of his seat to wrap his leather jacket around Audrina when the evening got chilly. Even though a waiter brought over a heater, Audrina kept the jacket on and was "delighted" by the gentlemanly gesture.
"Overall their mood was very chatty, upbeat and happy," the witness adds. "Their conversation looked like it was flowing easily with no awkward silences and Audrina was smiling a lot. It looked like there was a lot of flirting going on."
They enjoyed a few drinks and Audrina sipped soup while they sat in the cozy garden at the edge of the balcony. At the uber-romantic hotspot, they could gaze out at the cityscape views and the pool below. It's no wonder we're told, "They didn't seem to want to leave."
But how serious is the couple? One insider says they are "definitely not dating" at the moment. Regardless, it seems like she appreciated his company.
Last fans heard, Audrina had broken up with bar owner Matt Chase in April 2019, after her on-again, off-again relationship with singer Ryan Cabrera. The divorcée shares 4-year-old daughter Kirra Max Bohan with her ex-husband, Corey Bohan.
For his part, Sean is no stranger to dating reality stars, as he was linked to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Adrienne Maloof until their split in 2013. The former bad boy went on to appear in a reality show of his own, the E! series Stewarts and Hamiltons in 2015.
More recently, Audrina reunited with her TV family for The Hills: New Beginnings reboot in 2019. It appears the show is filming once again, as the mom shared an OOTD pic on Instagram this week with the caption, "Rainy day outfit with @thehills fam." Bring on the drama!