YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Announces Birth of Baby Boy With a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Son

Brittani Boren Leach is celebrating the arrival of her baby boy, Cole.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, the YouTuber announced the birth of her family's newest addition. She wrote on Instagram that she welcomed Cole Dean Leach into the world at 8:33 a.m. "When they placed him in my arms it was a feeling I could never describe," Brittani described. "Big brother Crew sure outdid himself, and no doubt is smiling ear to ear in Heaven."
She added, "Welcome to the world Baby Cole, you have NO idea how much you're loved."
On her Instagram Story, the mom said that Cole, who is "perfect in every way," was given his middle name in honor of husband Jeff Leach's father and grandfather. Not only that, Brittani and Jeff use "baseball themed" middle names for their boys, explaining, "'Dizzy' Dean played for the Cardinals. Cardinals remind us of our boy."
Ahead of Cole's arrival, the mom reflected on the past year, sharing her belief that late son Crew sent her a little brother. She said, "I can feel Crew in this room, I know he's ready for us to meet this baby that he perfectly hand-picked to join our family."
Three-month-old Crew died in Dec. 2019 after Brittani put him down for a nap on Christmas Day. She and Jeff later discovered he was unresponsive. "When I went to check on him, he was not breathing," Brittani shared at the time. "We are living a nightmare, and I'm dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can't be real."
Following his death, Brittani and Jeff decided to donate his organs, which saved the lives of two young boys. "We got the bittersweet call a few days ago, that his liver saved the life of a 1 year old boy, and his heart saved the life of 7 month old boy," the mother shared in January. "He would be 4 months old today, and every fiber of my being misses him every single second of the day."
The YouTube star later found out that she was expecting another baby and made the heartwarming announcement in a video shared this May. She told her followers, "Sent straight from Heaven and without a doubt, hand-picked by big brother Crew himself, estimated to arrive on December 1, 2020... We wanted to announce in a way that honored our sweet Crew, so thank you @elliott.beltran for this amazing video."
Brittani also honored Crew in the delivery room on Thursday, revealing on Instagram that she brought her late son's stuffed animal to sleep with. She said, "Of course, he's with me."