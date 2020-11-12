Johnny DeppKamala HarrisLiam HemsworthPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Lauren Conrad and James Charles Reveal Where They Really Stand After Beauty Feud

Lauren Conrad and James Charles reunited on NikkieTutorials’ YouTube channel to clear the air. Find out if the beauty moguls are friends today.

Peace has been restored in the beauty world. 

Less than three months ago, James Charles found himself making headlines after he called out Lauren Conrad for mistakenly sending him a PR package filled with empty products from her clean beauty line.

"I just opened a PR package from a new makeup brand from somebody who has no business having a makeup brand," the YouTube star proclaimed in August. "Stop making makeup brands. Stop! Stop!"

While James later posted a public apology to the former Hills star, fans got a sense of where they really stand today in a new YouTube video. With help from NikkiTutorials, James and Lauren were able to reunite over Zoom. Spoiler alert: They've happily moved on from any and all drama. 

"We talked and I'm just really grateful that she was so kind and understanding and we talked," James shared in the video posted Nov. 12. "She sent me a new package of not empty products that I was super excited to try them out. They're phenomenal and it's all good to go."

James went on to praise the former MTV reality star by calling her an "absolute professional."

Lauren didn't show any signs of hard feelings. Instead, The Little Market co-founder chose to recall the moment she found out James didn't receive the right package. 

"Can I just tell you?" she recalled. "I'm literally in the front yard, playing with my kids and I looked down and I had all these messages on my phone."

Back in August, Lauren took responsibility for the beauty package mix-up. "The woman who put together the gifts (it was me) decided to fill a makeup bag full of empty samples to make sure everything would fit inside," the 34-year-old explained. "When beauty products arrived and it was time to fill all the makeup bags she (again, me) accidentally included the bag full of empties with the others and it was sent out."

Today, both stars are happy for the other's success and proving to fans that there is room for everyone in the beauty space. 

"I'm just very, very grateful that you were so kind and we were able to talk it out and be good because the last thing I ever wanted was drama," James shared. "You're literally just the sweetest."

