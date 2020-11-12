Grey's Anatomy Is Embracing Long-Distance Romance in Season 17

Related : "Grey's Anatomy" Stars Talk Dating During COVID-19

If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it's that Zoom is a seriously valuable tool.

Amid the show's attempts to realistically deal with COVID-19 in a hospital setting, Grey's Anatomy is also getting realistic with one of its newest romances and proving that you don't even have to move to Seattle to be a main character.

Anthony Hill appeared in one episode of season 16 as Winston, a former student of Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) when she was working in Boston. They both had crushes on each other back then and now they've rekindled those feelings to the point where Hill was promoted to series regular in season 17, but it sounds like he's not making the move to Grey Sloan Memorial just yet.

"Things are ramping up from episode one where we kind of catch up with Maggie and Winston in the middle of COVID, in the middle of this pandemic. So, with that comes a long distance relationship," Hill told E! News. "There's a lot of FaceTime dates and a lot of Zooming and just trying to get to know each other and grow in progress virtually...I like that we kind of get to be that couple that shines the light on that aspect of this whole ordeal that we're going through in the world."