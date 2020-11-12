Nikki Bella Weighs in on Artem Chigvintsev & Carrie Ann Inaba's DWTS Drama

The Bella Twins are weighing in on the Dancing With the Stars drama!
As fans of the dance competition series surely recall, Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and his celebrity partner Kaitlyn Bristowe recently found themselves in somewhat of a feud with judge Carrie Ann Inaba.
The pair and viewers alike have expressed confusion about Carrie Ann's harsh critiques of their dances, which Artem speculated could be "a little personal."
Kaitlyn also commented on Carrie Ann's remarks—such as telling the former Bachelorette that she "gave up" and lost her "spirit" on the dance floor to slamming the duo for performing a "lift"—explaining that she just wanted to understand the critiques better and get a sense of "where it comes from."
The longtime DWTS judge addressed the situation on The Talk, claiming she was being "bullied" for her tough judging of Artem and Kaitlyn: "I'm 52 and I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people."
However, all seemed forgiven on the latest episode of DWTS, in which Carrie Ann gave Kaitlyn and Artem a 10 and a standing ovation.
As for Nikki's opinion on the situation—which she voiced on Thursday, Nov. 12's Daily Pop—it may surprise you.
"You know, it's funny because Artem and I had a discussion about it. And I see it very different," Nikki told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "I thought him and Kaitlyn were being a little out of line."
The Total Bellas star continued, "You decided to go to do a competition show. You are going to be judged. You are going to be critiqued. People are dying of COVID."
"So for me, I was like, you guys are still getting good scores," Nikki added. "She's critiquing you. Like, I don't know why you made this into such a personal feud. So I would actually stick up to Carrie Ann to Artem."
"We're team Carrie Ann!" Brie Bella chimed in.
Carissa asked if Artem typically appreciates Nikki weighing in on anything related to Dancing With the Stars, and she responded "Not always."
"But you know what, I remind him, 'I birthed your son 13 weeks ago, so you're going to hear it.'"
Regardless of their differing opinions, Nikki admitted that "it's hard" for her and their son Matteo to be away from Artem while he's in the DWTS bubble.
"I'm so proud of him but I would be lying to say, 'Oh it's been great.' It's definitely been really difficult," Nikki explained. "Artem left when Matteo was four weeks old and he's been busy every day since. So we've definitely had our ups and downs with that, but we are so proud of him. So that keeps us going."
On the plus side, Nikki is "very happy that it's done in two weeks so I can have my man back, Teo can have his daddy back and we can just be back to being that family team."
Asked if she sees that family growing in the future, Nikki, like Brie—who just welcomed her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan—said no.
Although, Nikki wouldn't have been upset if her firstborn had come with a twin.
"I would have loved it," Nikki said. "For me, I feel like I'm a one and done pregnancy. Like that's it. So I would have loved to have had two at the same time."
She continued, "That would have been great, especially with girls because Artem wants a girl so bad and I feel bad but, like, I'm not gonna have another kid."
As for Brie, she recently revealed she got her tubes tied, as she's perfectly happy with her two kiddos, 3-month-old Buddy and 3-year-old Birdie—the latter of which, according to Brie, is really embracing her role as a big sister!
"She loves it because she can be the boss," Brie said on Daily Pop. "She's so bossy right now. She turned three and now she's telling everyone off...but she loves it. She's so good with Buddy and Matteo. It's really cute to watch."
Check out the rest of Brie and Nikki Bella's Daily Pop interview in the above clip, and don't miss tonight's premiere of Total Bellas at 9 p.m. on E!