Carole Middleton Reveals Her Holiday Plans With Grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis

Related : Prince William & Kate Middleton's Kids Honor Healthcare Workers

Carole Middleton is making the most of these socially-distanced holidays.

On Nov. 11, Kate Middleton's mom wrote a sweet message on her company page, Party Pieces, about how she plans to celebrate the holiday season with her royal grandchildren Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

"We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what's really important this Christmas," she wrote. "For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later!"

As she continued, "Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same."

While Grandma Carole spends her time at home at the Bucklebury Manor, the princes and princess will presumably be opening their presents elsewhere.