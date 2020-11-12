The First Poster For Ryan Murphy’s New American Horror Story Spinoff Series Is Creepy AF

Related : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Ryan Murphy is back to doing what he does best: scaring us.

Fresh off the September debut of Ratched—the Sarah Paulson-led drama inspired by One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest—Murphy has taken to social media to tease what's in store for the future of American Horror Story. The answer? A completely separate spinoff that already sounds like it'll live up to some of the best AHS seasons (Murder House and Coven are honestly untouchable).

In a new poster, Murphy confirmed that the spinoff to his beloved anthology series is called American Horror Stories. Unlike the original franchise, each episode of Stories will spotlight an entirely new tale.

"It's the AHS spinoff," Murphy wrote. "We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore...many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow."

The terrifying new poster for it features a faceless woman in latex with a heart-shaped blood stain dripping from her lips. Her portrait looks like a cracked egg with a spider web woven inside. Weird, and very Murphy.