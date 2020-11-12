Why Maren Morris Doesn't "Sweat the Small Stuff" After Welcoming Son Hayes

Related : Maren Morris Gives Birth to Her First Child

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom.

It's been eight months since Maren Morris welcomed her first child, son Hayes, with husband Ryan Hurd. But just because she has a new title, that doesn't mean she's going to start filtering who she is as an artist.

E! News caught up with Maren after her big night at the 2020 CMAs—where she picked up multiple awards—and she dished about how motherhood has impacted her songwriting. "I don't really know yet because he's only 8 months old, but I am always going to say 's--t' in songs, probably," she explained. "Being a mom, or not, I don't think that's going to filter it."

"I will say the perspective of my focus has changed," the 30-year-old noted. "Maybe it's 2020, maybe it's having a baby, but I definitely don't sweat the small stuff like I used to and I just enjoy things more now, because win, lose or draw, I have this adorable little, perfect human at home waiting for me. He's just so fun."