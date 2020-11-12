The Masked Singer Unmasks the Snow Owls

Another Masked Singer mystery solved—and this was a big one.

Tonight, we said goodbye to our favorite confusing duo known as the Snow Owls. After weeks of us trying to figure out not just who they could be but what relationship they have to one another, we now know that they're married stars Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black.

We didn't guess it, and honestly we never would have. Clint has been a country music staple since the late '90s and Lisa is both an actress and a singer, best known for Knots Landing.

The Owls leave behind just two remaining singers in Group A—the Sun and Popcorn, both of whom appear to be fairly well known singers if our guesses (and the internet's guesses) are correct.

The Sun sounds an awful lot like LeAnn Rimes, and many of the clues fit too. The very first clue we ever got for the sun referenced a burning torch, and LeAnn performed at the 2002 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies. Alaska was in the clues tonight, and she and husband Eddie Cibrian starred together in a 2009 movie called Northern Lights, which was set in Alaska.