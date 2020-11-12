CMA Awards 2020: See Charlie Puth, Reba McEntire and More Stars on the Red Carpet

Related : Reba & Darius Rucker on Hosting 2020 CMAs & Performing Together

It's that time of year!

The 2020 Country Music Awards are in full effect, which means the biggest and brightest stars are pulling out all of the stops. And because this year's live broadcast will look slightly different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are making sure it's one memorable ceremony.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who are co-hosting the awards show in the heart of Nashville, previously told E! News tonight is going to be unlike any other.

The list of performers alone are proof. Case in point? Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay will sing their hit collab "10,000 Hours." Plus, Charlie Puth, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many others will take the stage later tonight.

As for the nominees? Country music royalty and emerging artists are all vying for an award. However, Miranda, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice can all rest easy. In the morning, it was announced they each earned trophies ahead of the night.