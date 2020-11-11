Johnny DeppKamala HarrisLiam HemsworthPeople's Choice AwardsShop E!VideosPhotos

Halsey Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason Why She Changed Her Name

In a new interview, Halsey shared the deep reason why she changed her name and created a kingly persona behind it. Scroll on for the heartbreaking, yet inspiring, details.

By Mona Thomas Nov 11, 2020 7:38 PMTags
CelebritiesHalsey
Related: Halsey Supports Kanye & Shares Her Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

What's in a name? Singer Halsey decided to answer that question for herself. 

 In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Be Kind" singer, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, opened up about the real reason she started using a stage moniker.   

"People hear about me and they want to paint my story as a rags to riches tale, but that's not true. It was a very slow and painful process," she shared. "When I look back on it, I'm so proud of that teenage girl who dropped [my first album] Badlands because I had all the odds against me. I didn't know anybody in the music industry. I was from New Jersey. I had no f--king money, and there was no way I was going to college." 

The 26-year-old LGBTQ+ activist, who recently released a book of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could, continued, "Me wanting to do this was so far fetched, and the fact that I changed my name in the process—I think I had the foresight to know that being me wasn't enough. I had to become somebody completely different. At the time, I felt that Ashley didn't deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn't that special, but if I made Halsey, maybe she could be."

photos
Halsey's Wildest Red Carpet Looks

Halsey noted that changing her name revealed an "opportunity to create a new persona" that could reach new heights despite her "upbringing or socioeconomic situation." 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Where Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Stand After Ending Engagement

2

Here's a Royally Perfect Sneak Peek Inside Kate Middleton's Palace

3

Dominic West and Wife Continue to Show Unity Amid Lily James Drama

As the newest face for Budweiser's "Be a King" campaign, Halsey further explained, "There was no way that Ashley was going to become a king, but I made a new name for myself and took her to paranormal, supernatural heights."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Where Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Stand After Ending Engagement

2

Here's a Royally Perfect Sneak Peek Inside Kate Middleton's Palace

3

Dominic West and Wife Continue to Show Unity Amid Lily James Drama

4

How Katherine Schwarzenegger Keeps Chris Pratt and Daughter Lyla Close

5
Exclusive

Here's What's Really Going On Between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin