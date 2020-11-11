Bad Bunny Will Make His Acting Debut in Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico

Bad Bunny is coming to Netflix!
The 26-year-old Puerto Rican rapper has officially been cast in season three of Narcos: Mexico, which will mark his debut as an actor. So will he play a beloved musician or someone with an impressive lineup of colorful coats? Not exactly.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will step into the role of Arturo "Kitty" Paez, just one member of Ramon Arellano Felix's (Manuel Masalva) gang called Narco Juniors. The gang is comprised of a bunch of "rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs and violence," according to a press release.
The news comes along with a bunch of other casting updates. Luis Gerardo Méndez will play Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop, while Alberto Guerra will step into the role of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a drug trafficker. Meanwhile, Luisa Rubino will play Andrea Nuñez, a journalist.
In late October, Netflix confirmed season three of Narcos: Mexico along with some pretty big changes. Namely, Diego Luna will not be returning as Felix Gallard. That said, the following actors will come back: Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.
The official description for season three reads as follows:
"Set in the '90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season three examines the war that breaks out after Felix's empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty—and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away."
Bad Bunny recently spoke to E! News about shattering the machismo Latinx stereotype through his fashion, songs and music videos (hello, "Yo Perreo Sola").
"It honestly feels good because I'm using my impact for something positive," he said. "To lead so many people just by the way I live, by being myself... to motivate people to be free and liberated to be themselves, it feels good. Any time you can make someone feel good, it's the best thing. It's infectious, and that's how you end up feeling good yourself."
It sounds like he'll continue breaking barriers as Kitty.