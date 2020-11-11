Bad Bunny Will Make His Acting Debut in Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico

Related : Bad Bunny & More Latinx Music Stars: By the Numbers

Bad Bunny is coming to Netflix!

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican rapper has officially been cast in season three of Narcos: Mexico, which will mark his debut as an actor. So will he play a beloved musician or someone with an impressive lineup of colorful coats? Not exactly.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will step into the role of Arturo "Kitty" Paez, just one member of Ramon Arellano Felix's (Manuel Masalva) gang called Narco Juniors. The gang is comprised of a bunch of "rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs and violence," according to a press release.

The news comes along with a bunch of other casting updates. Luis Gerardo Méndez will play Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop, while Alberto Guerra will step into the role of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a drug trafficker. Meanwhile, Luisa Rubino will play Andrea Nuñez, a journalist.