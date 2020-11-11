Here's How Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Keeping Chris Pratt and Daughter Lyla Extra Close

Related : Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcomes First Child With Chris Pratt

No matter how far away they ever are, Katherine Schwarzenegger has found a way to keep husband Chris Pratt and their daughter forever close to her.

The new mom, who welcomed a baby girl named Lyla Maria in August, took to social media on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with a breakdown of her latest "new mommy must-haves." In addition to touting a bottle sanitizer, hands-free breast pump, baby carrier and other various useful items, the star also pointed out some earrings she was wearing that hold an even sweeter meaning.

On each ear, the author was sporting initials in the form of stud earrings. On one ear, she had "LMSP," the initials of her newborn daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. On the other ear, she had "CP," for her famous other half, of course. The earrings were from EF Collection, which sells individual diamond initial stud earrings for $295 each.

Katherine appears to be a fan of jewelry with a meaning—she also wears a Smith + Mara necklace of her daughter's name in cursive lettering.