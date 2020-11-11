It's Scorpio Season: Celebrity Psychic Predicts What's to Come For Famous Scorpios

Scorpio season is well underway.
Those born during this period in the zodiac calendar, which runs from October 23 through November 21, are known for being passionate, stubborn and strategic people. While Scorpios may have a bad reputation thanks to their stinging intensity, it means other signs in the zodiac know better than to mess with them.
With 2020 being such an unconventional year, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we found ourselves wondering how our fierce famous Scorpios were coping during this time.
Thus, we turned to mystic and tarot card reader Angie Banicki, whose clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts and more notable names, for predictions on what's to come for our favorite celebrity Scorpios.
For starters, Leonardo DiCaprio—whose birthday is today, Nov. 11—has been with girlfriend Camila Morrone for some time now. So, we had to ask: Are wedding bells in his future?
Speaking of romance, Angie had quite a bit to say about actress and 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon recipient Tracee Ellis Ross' love life. But, more on that down below…
Next up, with Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending in 2021, we had Angie ask the cards about what's next for Kendall Jenner. Will the supermodel even miss filming the E! docu-series?
Of course, we also asked for an update on new mom and famous Scorpio Katy Perry. Heads up, Angie's answer may surprise you.
Oh, and we have a surprising update about one famous rapper! SPOILER: It's Drake.
For all of these predictions and more, scroll through the images below.
You can find more of Angie on Instagram here.