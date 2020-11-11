10 Things You Didn't Know About Bobby Berk—By Bobby Berk

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
Bobby Berk knows a thing or two about getting people to open up.
As the design expert and host of Netflix's Queer Eye, he and the rest of the Fab Five have been entering folks' lives for five seasons now, helping them turn things around while getting to the root of the their problems. And they're very good at it, earning three consecutive E! People's Choice Awards for The Reality Show, while taking home three consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.
Not only that, but 2020 marked the first year that Bobby and his co-hosts Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness earned a shared Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.
But for as beloved as they've each become, how well do you really know them? As you'll soon find out, there's so much more to know about Bobby.
Get to know Bobby a bit better, in his own words, as he takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. The first thing I do when I walk in the house is take off my shoes.
2. My hidden talent is singing. My favorite song is Nina Simone's "Feeling Good." I blasted that song all day long this last Saturday!
3. The one thing I've always wanted to do, but have been afraid to, is record an album. I'd love to sing about many of the trials I've been though as I'd want my music to be inspirational. I think it goes without saying that I'd love to work with Taylor [Swift] again, but this time as a duet.
4. If my career didn't happen, I always wanted to be a lawyer.
5. I love me some cake and ice cream. Might make me a basic bitch, but I love a good chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream. Also love a good green tea cream cake. My husband makes the best!
6. I would like to be remembered by my drive and hard work that defied the odds.
7. The person I text the most is my husband. Our last text was literally about the weather. He's in NYC working in the hospital at the moment, and he asked me if it was still chilly in LA today. My favorite emoji is the kiss face.
8. The trend that makes me feel old is TikTok...all of it.
9. The celebrities I've been most starstruck by are Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. These ladies are three of the most talented people on the planet. I've had the pleasure of meeting them all. I met Tina and Maya backstage at the Emmys and we hung out in a back hall having a blast getting to know each other as the Emmys went on above us. Amy and I met first at the TCA's last year. The snapchat filter that turns you into a female makes me look just like Leslie Knope which apparently got back to her though fans talking about it. I walked into the TCA's and heard someone yelling "Bobby! Bobby! My twin sister!!" I looked over and saw Amy running towards me to give me a big hug. It was honestly a surreal moment. Now anytime she sees me at events she comes over to hang with me. "Pinch me!"
10. I will always want to dance whenever anything Lizzo comes on the radio.
