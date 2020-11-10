Trista Sutter Claims Producers Had "Storylines" for Her Bachelorette Party Guests

Related : Trista Sutter Says "Bachelorette" Had Storylines for Her TV Wedding

It's been almost 17 years since Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter tied the knot in a televised ceremony. However, the original Bachelorette still remembers her wedding like it was yesterday.

The season one star looked back at the major moment during the Nov. 10 episode of the LadyGang podcast.

While the event seemed like something out of a fairy tale, Trista revealed it wasn't all rosy. Like many couples, Trista and Ryan experienced their fair share of pre-wedding stress. It also didn't help that they were being followed by cameras and that her runner-up Charlie Maher basically served as the host of the wedding, which she now admits was "a little awkward."

"They came to us and they said to us, 'Do you want us to be in your face all day long—all day?' And we were like, 'No, of course not,'" Trista recalled. She later added, "They were like, 'If you don't want us around all day long, then you're going to have to have Charlie be the commentator or the correspondent.'"