How Kim Kardashian and Her Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen's Tell-All Interview

The Kardashian family is trying to avoid Larsa Pippen's "toxic energy" after she blamed Kanye West for her falling out with friend Kim Kardashian.
On Monday, Nov. 9, Larsa spoke very freely about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars on the Hollywood Raw podcast. She hinted that Kanye was part of the reason she now has a "different type of relationship" with Kim. Larsa said, "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."
Sources exclusively tell E! News how the Kardashian fam is feeling about the new tell-all interview. One insider notes that they don't trust her and her intentions, because they caught Larsa "talking behind their backs and it was all just too much."
Another source says that at this point, Kim doesn't have any type of relationship with her. "They all think Larsa is toxic energy," the source explains, even though Kim "has a soft spot for Larsa" because "they have been through a lot together."
All in all, the Calabasas clan is not surprised Larsa spoke out. They feel that The Real Housewives of Miami star is trying to spread lies to make herself look better, after they all unfollowed each other on social media in the past year.
The source says, "They think she's trying to stay relevant and Kim doesn't appreciate the accusations regarding Kanye. The family is very protective over one another and all feel like she violated their privacy by dishing out details to the public."
However, there may be some merit to Larsa's claims that Kanye wasn't her biggest fan. We're told Kanye always had issues with Larsa, ever since he married Kim. "He never trusted her," the source adds.
It also seems that Larsa hasn't been in touch with Kim in a while. She wished her happy birthday, but they haven't seen each other for several months.
Among the other bombshells from Larsa's interview: She said she was first to date Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The 46-year-old said on the podcast, "Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them."
Yet our source contends, "Khloe doesn't believe Larsa was dating Tristan before her. Larsa knew Tristan, but they were never dating."
In the past, E! News revealed the real reason their friendship ended was more mundane and gradual. An insider said in July, "The friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens. Kim is focused on matters at home—getting Kanye healthy, her four young kids, law school and juggling her businesses."
And apparently Kim didn't intentionally single out Larsa when unfollowing her last year, but actually unfollowed "everyone all together" in order to cleanse her account, and then re-added only close friends and family. Larsa just didn't make the cut.