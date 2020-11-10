How Kim Kardashian and Her Family Reacted to Larsa Pippen's Tell-All Interview

Related : Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye For Kim K. Friendship Demise

The Kardashian family is trying to avoid Larsa Pippen's "toxic energy" after she blamed Kanye West for her falling out with friend Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, Nov. 9, Larsa spoke very freely about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars on the Hollywood Raw podcast. She hinted that Kanye was part of the reason she now has a "different type of relationship" with Kim. Larsa said, "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."

Sources exclusively tell E! News how the Kardashian fam is feeling about the new tell-all interview. One insider notes that they don't trust her and her intentions, because they caught Larsa "talking behind their backs and it was all just too much."

Another source says that at this point, Kim doesn't have any type of relationship with her. "They all think Larsa is toxic energy," the source explains, even though Kim "has a soft spot for Larsa" because "they have been through a lot together."