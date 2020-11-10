17 Holiday Gifts to Make Your Home a Sanctuary

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Daily Pop agreed to create this content and we selected these products from our partners because they're offered at prices we think you'll like. If you buy something through our links, Shop With E! makes a commission on your purchase.
While it's uncertain what the holidays in 2020 will be like, we know we can count on the ingenuity of the human spirit to find festive ways to celebrate the season.
We're all establishing new holiday traditions and updating the old, like having a virtual Thanksgiving cocktail hour or socially distanced Christmas caroling. And PayPal is here to empower us to make this unusual holiday season a very special one. From securely donating to support charities to safely shopping Black Friday sales from the comfort of home, you can count on PayPal to help every step of the way.
Speaking of the comfort of home, this is one area on every shopper's list this year: helping friends and family create a home sanctuary and/or updating your own space too! We've made a list (and checked it twice!) of holiday home deals exclusive to E! viewers sure to make you relax and say, "Ahhhh..."
So make like happy little elves and shop our gift guide below.
Sleep Shorts with Ladder Lace
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
Made with a relaxed fit perfect for lounging, Pour Les Femmes' classic sleep shorts are made from 100% cotton with a drawstring waist, and ladder lace detailing. Originally $98, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $39 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
Alva Decorative Accent
Boutique RugsSold By Boutique Rugs
This 8"x 19.75" candle holder will add a serene glow to any space in your home.
Sleeveless Cotton Nightie
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
Get ready for sweet dreams when you wear (or gift!) this Sleeveless Cotton Nightie. Originally $115, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $50 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
Bureau Decorative Accent
Boutique RugsSold By Boutique Rugs
Want to gift a little glam with that glow? Then look no further than this 15.75" metal and glass candle holder.
Solid Classic Pajama Set
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
Pour Les Femmes' classic pajama set has a vintage-inspired detail of fine ladder lace at the hem, cuff and pocket. Made from soft cotton, this set features a single pocket, button-front top and adjustable drawstring straight-legged pant. Originally $205, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $123 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
Men's Classic Pajama Set
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
Pour Les Femmes' light cotton pajamas are perfect for him too! We love this wardrobe classic in navy. Originally $205.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $174.25 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
Starburst Pillow
Sewing Down SouthSold By Sewing Down South
Part of the Sewing Down South x Thomasville Collection, this 22" x 22" pillow cover creates an elegant monochromatic look that can carry you right into winter and the holidays. Made in the USA and created from hand-painted art. Shop small and support the arts, y'all, with Sewing Down South! (23"x 23" pillow insert sold separately.)
Dots Boyfriend Sleep Shirt
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
Achieve the sensual nonchalance of next-morning attire with Pour Les Femmes pure cotton boyfriend sleep shirt. Originally $180.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $91.80 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
Seward Decorative Accent
Boutique RugsSold By Boutique Rugs
No clutter = less stress. Organize your nightstand—or any space—in style with this chic 20.5" x 16" x 2.4" metallic tray.
Gauze Robe
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
Pour Les Femmes' 100% cotton, lightweight, long gauze robe is soft and delicate. The oversized fit drapes around the body for incredible comfort, yet still offers a sexy, sophisticated feel. Originally $195.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $165.75 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
Miranda Pouf
Boutique RugsSold By Boutique Rugs
Put your feet up after a long day with this hand-woven, 100% cotton, 16" cube Indian pouf. Bonus: The navy and white colorway works with any decor.
Men's Classic Pajama Set
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
Add some sophistication to his wardrobe with Pour Les Femmes' 100% cotton Men's Classic Pajama Set in grey with white pinstripes. Originally $205.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $174.25 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
Stars Boyfriend Sleep Shirt
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
She'll reach for the stars with this Pour Les Femmes Boyfriend Sleep Shirt. Originally $180, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $91.80 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
Stallings Mirror
Boutique RugsSold By Boutique Rugs
Set positive intentions with a beautiful reflection in this 30" iron-framed mirror.
Cotton Pajama Set with Lace Details
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
Upgrade her pajama game with this Pour Les Femmes set made of 100% Egyptian cotton. Originally $250.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $200.00 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
Navy Grid Lumbar Pillow
Sewing Down SouthSold By Sewing Down South
Part of the Sewing Down South x Thomasville Collection, this 15" x 19" navy grid lumbar pillow cover provides a modern take on a geometric pattern and creates an impact in rich blues and navy. Made in the USA and created from hand-painted art. Shop small and support the arts, y'all, with Sewing Down South! (16"x 20" pillow insert sold separately.)
Palms Boyfriend Sleep Shirt
Pour Les FemmesSold By Pour Les Femmes
Make bedtime an oasis with Pour Les Femmes' Palms Boyfriend Sleep Shirt. Originally $180, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $76.50 for a limited time (11/9-11/22).
