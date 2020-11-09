Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of “Incredibly Empathetic” Daughter Luna After Receiving Baby Jack’s Ashes

Related : Chrissy Teigen Cries Over Friends' Touching Gift

Chrissy Teigen is teaching her daughter Luna about unbearable loss with a little help from a Teddy bear.

The mom shared two videos of a temporary shrine at home that included the ashes of her and husband John Legend's baby, Jack, who passed away in September after Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss.

On Monday, Nov. 9, Chrissy posted a video showing a white box with Jack's ashes next to a stuffed bear with a purple bow. She explained, "This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen. We just got baby Jack's ashes back, so they're in here for now with some blessed, holy tie string."

The 34-year-old continued, "And Luna put a little therapy bear around him and the best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate's Booty... She's amazing."

Another video featured 4-year-old Luna petting the Teddy bear and saying, "Hi guys. Hi, this is baby Jack, and I'm Teddy. I'm Luna. How are you doing today?"