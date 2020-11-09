Carly Hughes Exits ABC’s American Housewife Over “Toxic Environment”

It's the end of an era.
After four seasons as a series regular, Broadway alum Carly Hughes has left American Housewife over a "toxic environment."
"I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife," she said in a statement obtained by E! News. "I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination. As a Black woman in entertainment I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve—to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead."
Hughes appeared in the season five premiere of the show on Oct. 28, however, she was not in the second episode and was excluded from the opening credits. According to Deadline, ABC Signature, the production company behind the series, has made "positive changes" on set after investigating Hughes' claim. Creator Sarah Dunn is no longer a producer and line producer Mark J. Greenberg has left. Meanwhile, showrunners Kenny Schwartz and Rick Wiener have taken sensitivity training. Ahead of season five, Giselle Eisenberg stepped in to play Anna-Kat following Julia Butters' departure.
"Carly was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season," an American Housewife spokesperson said, according to Deadline. "The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best."
Fans will of course remember that Hughes played Angela alongside Katy Mixon's Katie and Ali Wong's Doris, a trio of friends living in and blabbering about everyone's life in Westport. So what could possibly be next for Hughes? Her impressive resume will surely come in handy.
Before American Housewife, Hughes appeared in Broadway shows such as Chicago and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, plus she appeared in Netflix's Insatiable. On Nov. 15, she'll star in Lifetime's The Christmas Edition—just one of many holiday films airing soon.