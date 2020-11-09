Jeopardy! Producer Shares the Touching Way Alex Trebek Spent His Final Day

Related : "Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

As fans mourn the loss of Alex Trebek, they can find comfort in his fulfilling final day.

Less than two years after announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, the longtime Jeopardy! host died on Sunday, Nov. 8. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the show confirmed in a tweet. The iconic figure was 80 years old.

As the grief continues over his passing, Jeopardy's Executive Producer Mike Richards shared touching details about Trebek's last day, revealing that he spent it exactly how he always wanted.

"He had a swing in his backyard that he loved," Richards told Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Monday, Nov. 9. "Even in his book he described that he wanted his final day to be sitting on his swing next to his wife Jean and kind of watching the horizon and he got to do that. He was coherent, he wasn't in pain and the fact that he had a nice final day, I think makes all of us in the Jeopardy! family feel much better."