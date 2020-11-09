Viola Davis Recalls What It Was Like to Work With "Great Artist" Chadwick Boseman

Viola Davis is remembering Chadwick Boseman in a unique way not everyone can.

Before his death, Boseman acted alongside Davis in the movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is set to be released on Netflix Dec. 18. This wasn't the first time the stars had worked together. They also both appeared in the 2014 film Get on Up about James Brown. Ahead of their final project's debut, the 55-year-old actress recalled working with the late actor for InStyle's December cover story.

"He was a beautiful man and a great artist," Davis recalled about Boseman. "It's like what Issa Rae said: He was ours as African-Americans. He was someone who had a quality that very few have today, whether young or old, which is a total commitment to the art form of acting. Regardless of ego, regardless of any of it. He was with the same agent he had when he started his career."

Davis remembered how Boseman "absolutely did not want celebrity treatment" on the set. "He hated that," she added. "He really did. We actually had a little discussion about that. He said, 'Viola, I don't mind the work. I don't mind all the hours. It's the other stuff that exhausts me.' He hated the celebrity part. I have to say, we all do. Because we have to be a persona that we just don't know."