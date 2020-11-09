Low-Tox Your Lifestyle: Go Green With These Products

Good for you, better for the planet.
It's no secret that we're all hoping for a brighter, cleaner future. If we considering the impact the products we use today have, we can contribute towards a better tomorrow.
Aware of the huge part they play on environmental impact, it's heartening to see many companies making the switch and using sustainable materials or ingredients, shipping with recyclable packaging, and even offering solutions for us to grow or make our own products.
If you're wondering where to start when it comes to making the switch, Eco-Warrior, Sustainable Fashion lover, Model and Hush Puppies partner, Laura Wells, provides some tips:
1. Buy natural fibers whenever possible. Thinking and learning about where our clothes come from, the environmental impact they have and how to mitigate their effect is important as a consumer. Knowing that a single cotton t-shirt can require 2,700 Litres of water to create, the dying process of clothing can pollute waterways, or that the pesticides and insecticides used on farms can impact the environment and other species etc. are great baseline facts to be aware of in order to be a conscious consumer and choose sustainable for the future.
2. When shopping, it is always best to do your research and where possible, to buy recycled fibers instead of virgin. When purchasing garments look for brands that are using recycled materials. If you can find products made from fibers such as recycled PET (post-consumer recycled plastic), these are a much better choice as they help reduce the carbon footprint of the fibre and gives the original plastic an extended life.
3. Worldwide, every minute, 1 MILLION plastic bottles are bought. Globally, only around 9% of recyclable items are actually recycled, which means a lot of plastic is being littered or sent to landfill and negatively impacting our environments and contributing to emissions that lead to climate change. You can use the container deposit systems available in most Australian States and Territories where you'll get 10 cent refunds and ensure the plastic is in a clean and uncontaminated recycling system.
4. In order to be a conscious consumer you need to educate yourself and be aware of how your favourite brands operate. Do your research, check out their websites to find out their plans around environmental sustainability and ethical manufacturing policies. Be aware of greenwashing by companies saying they are environmentally friendly but actually aren't. With the need for more brands to change their ways and become sustainable, it's great to see brands like Hush Puppies being transparent in their approach and sharing plans for a greener future.
5. Recycle + Donate: If you've come to the end of your time with any wardrobe pieces, think first before throwing it away! There's lots of great ways to donate your much-loved wardrobe pieces and there's also some great clothing recycler outlets – check for one closest to you. If an item is in a good condition, you can donate them to charity stores, all of which helps avoiding adding anything else to our already overflowing landfills. If you have a pair of shoes that are a little too worn to donate or repair, take your shoes to any Hush Puppies store and pop them in the Save Our Soles collection bins, which will be ground up and turned into rubber mats used in sporting clubs and playgrounds!
If all this has left you inspired to start your own eco-journey, we've rounded up some of our favourite products to get you going. Some of these are so good, you'll never look back on your old ways!
Hush Puppies The Good Shoe ‘Chava'
The Good Shoe by Hush Puppies is a great example of Laura's second tip – they have use recycled PET in the making of their latest, eco-friendly range and also incorporate recycled plastic bottles too. One of their most lightweight designs to date, this style features an ultra-lightweight sole and breathable, unlined knit fabrication for a light, airy feel. Available in neutral tones that compliment any outfit, these shoes are like walking on a cloud; your feet, and the ground below them will thank you for the switch!
Koala Eco Natural Kitchen Collection
If you've ever been worried about the chemicals in your cleaning products that touch the surfaces you eat from, here's an easy fix. Certified toxin and allergen-free, these natural elixirs are tough on grime and grit, yet gentle on your home, leaving it fabulously fresh from the eucalyptus, rosemary and lemon myrtle. Jessica Bragdon, co-founder says: "We decided we wanted to create affordable products that were absolutely free of synthetic fragrance and colouring. It meant researching natural, plant-based remedies, and it quickly became obvious that we have so many to choose from right here in Australia." Hooray for local solutions!
SUSTOMi Silicone Baking Pad
How many rolls of baking paper do you go through per year? Reduce the count to zero and join the baking pad revolution. Australian-based founder Bronwyn Kidd enlightens that it's "a stylish, modern, no-nonsense way of tackling a massive issue. We want to offer access to obtainable solutions and do that with complete transparency. All of our products are carefully designed and refined to keep in alignment with our values – to provide customers with low waste goods and good intention." Perfect for roasting veggies, baked dinners and cheeky cookies, this revolutionary mat eliminates the need for wasteful non-stick paper, and is easy to use, clean and dry – handwash with ease, or just pop in the dishwasher. Unless you needed any more swaying, SUSTOMi supporters have saved 20,000,000 pieces of plastic from entering landfill and oceans. Join them!
The Plant Runner Complete Product Pack
Amp up the greenery on the inside with this starter pack from The Plant Runner. Not only will indoor plants boost your mood and productivity, they will actually help clean the air inside your home by absorbing toxins, increasing humidity & producing oxygen. This stylish kit has everything you need to get growing and keep your plants alive, including indoor plant food, potting mix and neem oil. Even if you're not a green thumb, this couldn't be simpler!
Avanti Silicone Straws with Cleaning Brush 4 Piece Set
Australians use about 3.5 billion plastic, non-recyclable straws a year—that's a lot of opportunities to end up in in the ocean. Take a proactive step forward and invest in a set of reusable straws. These ones are particularly handy, made of soft silicone so they're great for smoothies or those who find metal straws too hard on the teeth. Sold as a set of four in muted pastel colours, they also come with a straw brush ideal for cleaning up after.
Vegepod Vegebag
What's fresher than the local greengrocer? Growing your own veggies straight in your backyard or courtyard. The little sister of the ever-popular Australian-owned Vegebag, it contains the same signature mesh for pest protection, and encourages micro-climate growth. Standing at 80cm, it also has handles and a hard exterior base, which makes shifting it around the garden a breeze. Grow anything from delicious leafy greens for salad, to broccoli and tomatoes for the ultimate garden-to-plate roast veggie feast. This ingenious product will have you on-track to join Vegepod's ‘Grow Your Food' movement in a flash!
LOQI Reusable Shopper Bag
Sustainable, but make it fashion! Never forget your reusable tote again with this foldable version which tucks away neatly into any handbag or glove compartment. The water-resistant, durable fabric can hold up to 20kgs, so it's perfect for taking on casual shopping trips, or larger grocery shops. Available a range of bold and colour designs, we can't help but love this Monet art print as a statement piece.
Face Halo X 4 Pack + Washing Bag
Calling all makeup addicts! If you haven't entered the reusable remover pad game yet, it's time to get in it. Enter: Face Halo X. This hybrid between Q-Tip, touch up tool and cotton round, made with their signature unique contour knitted HaloTech fibres, is perfect for delicate areas of the face and touching up any smudges. Perfect your flick or clean up stray mascara with precision, as the finger-pad is designed to get into ‘hard-to-reach' places. Best of all? Face Halo X lasts up to 200 machine washes
Higher Ground Shampoo Bar
Ditch the plastic bottles for good and try out a shampoo bar next time your hair needs a wash. Made with 100% natural ingredients and Australian native botanicals, just lather up using the water in your shower, rub it directly on your hair and prepare for smooth, shiny results. Containing mineral rich Pink Clay, nourishing Kangaroo Apple and Agave, there's no added water which is great for the environment, and better for your hair.
Parlux 3800 Ceramic & Ionic 2100W Hair Dryer
Get salon hair at home with this powerful dryer that's also eco-friendly. This pink tool is light-weight and perfectly balanced, incorporating ergonomic handles and perfectly positioned buttons for ease of use. It also incorporates AIR IONIZER TECH technology, removing static electricity from the hair, leaving it soft and shiny. With low environmental impact and superbly quiet operating levels, there's no wonder this dryer has won numerous beauty award accolades.
