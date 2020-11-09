Low-Tox Your Lifestyle: Go Green With These Products

4. In order to be a conscious consumer you need to educate yourself and be aware of how your favourite brands operate. Do your research, check out their websites to find out their plans around environmental sustainability and ethical manufacturing policies. Be aware of greenwashing by companies saying they are environmentally friendly but actually aren't. With the need for more brands to change their ways and become sustainable, it's great to see brands like Hush Puppies being transparent in their approach and sharing plans for a greener future.

5. Recycle + Donate: If you've come to the end of your time with any wardrobe pieces, think first before throwing it away! There's lots of great ways to donate your much-loved wardrobe pieces and there's also some great clothing recycler outlets – check for one closest to you. If an item is in a good condition, you can donate them to charity stores, all of which helps avoiding adding anything else to our already overflowing landfills. If you have a pair of shoes that are a little too worn to donate or repair, take your shoes to any Hush Puppies store and pop them in the Save Our Soles collection bins, which will be ground up and turned into rubber mats used in sporting clubs and playgrounds!

If all this has left you inspired to start your own eco-journey, we've rounded up some of our favourite products to get you going. Some of these are so good, you'll never look back on your old ways!