Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Ryan Reynolds, John Legend and More Stars Pay Tribute

The world is mourning the loss of a legend.

Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 on Sunday, Nov. 8. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the long-running game show wrote on Twitter. "Thank you, Alex."

At this time, no further details have been shared with the public.

In March 2019, the beloved television host announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. A year later, the star opened up about his cancer battle with Jeopardy! viewers.

"Now I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days," he explained in March 2020. "I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on."